KUALA LUMPUR: In appreciation of the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) role in safeguarding national security and sovereignty, several companies and corporate figures have contributed over RM1.95 million for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the amount, comprising financial aid and goods, was provided by 74 donors.

“A total of RM1,777,500 was received in financial contributions, while RM178,920 came in the form of goods, bringing the overall value to RM1,956,429,“ he said during the contribution presentation ceremony at Wisma Pertahanan today.

MAF has prepared 15,000 Aidilfitri gift bags for distribution to personnel serving at the national borders, territorial waters, airspace, and those on international peacekeeping missions under the United Nations.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that the contributions serve as a gesture of appreciation and remembrance for the nation’s heroes, who remain dedicated to their duty despite being away from home during the festive season.

He added that such support from the corporate sector and the public eases the burden of those on duty and reflects national solidarity in strengthening the country’s defence.

“It is crucial for all of us to express our gratitude, support, and appreciation for those serving during Aidilfitri.

“We believe this sincere contribution holds great significance and reaffirms that the sacrifices made by MAF personnel are never forgotten or overlooked,“ he said.