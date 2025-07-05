PETALING JAYA: Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan has asked the public to be aware of social media scams after his WhatsApp account was recently hacked by an unknown party.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he urged the public to ignore any messages they receive from his WhatsApp number that has his photo in the profile because they were not sent by him.

He shared a screenshot of a WhatApp conversation in which the holder of his account requests a loan of roughly RM5,000, with the repayment by 10am the following day.

Based on the screenshot, the name that appears in the person’s shared bank details is different and does not correspond to Mohamed Fadzli’s bank account.

Datuk Wan Roslan Wan Hamat, a fellow Perikatan Nasional assemblyman, mentioned in the comment section that he received a similar message from Mohamed Fadzli’s WhatsApp account.

This is not the first case of WhatsApp hacking happening to a political figure, as the state’s Menteri Besar Nassuruddin Daud encountered a similar situation last February.