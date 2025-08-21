Company director fined RM10,000 for submitting false bank statement

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director received a RM10,000 fine from the Sessions Court today for submitting a falsified bank statement during a commercial vehicle licence application.

Judge Suzana Hussin imposed the penalty on thirty-eight year old Loh Jui Chew after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge.

Loh promptly paid the fine following the court’s decision.

He faced charges under Section 471 of the Penal Code for using a counterfeit Maybank statement during his application at the Land Public Transport Agency office.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

Loh submitted the fraudulent document to APAD on 15 September 2022 while applying for a commercial vehicle licence.

Court documents revealed that Loh operates JC Tech Advance Auto Sdn Bhd, a management service business established in 2019.

His company provides services related to APAD, the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre and the Road Transport Department.

A man approached Loh at his Melaka office on 10 August 2022 seeking assistance with a commercial vehicle licence application.

The application required several documents including a Companies Commission of Malaysia submission, three-month bank statements, a vehicle parking site letter and a work contract letter.

Loh proceeded to falsify the man’s Maybank account statement between August and September 2022.

He submitted the fabricated documents along with the application to the Central Region APAD counter officer.

The APAD Licensing Committee approved the application on 21 September 2022 before discovering the fraud.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Elyza Amira Habeeb Rahman from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuted the case.

Defence lawyer Alvin Tan Keng Yi represented Loh during the court proceedings. – Bernama