SHAH ALAM: A company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of submitting false details in a claim totalling RM302,850.48 for the repair of a Customs Department (JKDM) vessel three years ago.

Yap Sin Kong, 58, was charged with providing, with the intention of deceiving a senior JKDM officer, an invoice containing false details for repair works on the KB79 Perantas vessel of the Labuan Station, which included RM8,239 for work that was never carried out.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Finance Management Branch, JKDM headquarters in Putrajaya on Oct 5, 2021.

He was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 (Act 694), which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment or a fine upon conviction.

The accused also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 465 of the same Code, which provides for up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The proceedings were conducted by MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin. Yap was unrepresented.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin, before fixing Nov 13 for mention, set bail at RM15,000 with one surety, and ordered the accused to report to the nearest MACC office every month and also surrender his passport to the court.

