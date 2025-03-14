Company MD pleads not guilty to using forged immigration receipts

SHAH ALAM: A company managing director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today, to three counts of using a falsified Malaysian Immigration Department receipt two years ago.

V.P. Rajeswary, 44, the managing director of R Global Pro Solution (M) Sdn Bhd (RGPS), made the plea before Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin after the charges were read out separately.

She was accused of using falsified Immigration Department official receipts, dated July 3, 11, and 13, 2023, as genuine at the company’s office in Semenyih on July 27, 2023.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 465 of the same law. If convicted, the offence carries a maximum jail term of two years, a fine, or both.

Prosecuting officer Mohd Hanafi Firdhaus Abd Latif requested the court to impose bail of RM20,000, matching the amount previously set against the accused by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, on March 10.

He also requested that the case be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, as Rajeswary was already facing two charges of using falsified documents there. Her defence lawyer, C. Paul, did not object to the application.

The court allowed the requests and set April 16 for the case to be re-mentioned at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

On March 10, Rajeswary pleaded not guilty before Judge Rosli Ahmad, to two counts of using falsified documents related to the supply of foreign worker quotas. The offences were allegedly committed on May 27 and July 6, 2023.

According to the charge sheet, she was accused of committing both offences at the office of HR Assistant Solution Sdn Bhd (HRAS), in Jalan Desa Bahagian, Kuala Lumpur.

For the first charge, Rajeswary was accused of using a Ministry of Human Resources Quota Approval Slip dated May 3, 2023, which she allegedly knew was falsified. The second charge involved the use of a forged Malaysian Immigration Department official receipt.

The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court granted Rajeswary bail of RM20,000 in one surety, and ordered her to report once a month to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.