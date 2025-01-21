Company owner pleads not guilty to submitting false claim

SHAH ALAM: An owner of a training provider company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of making a false claim amounting to RM85,500 to a ministry agency four years ago.

Mohd Nazri Ahmad, 46, made the plea before Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

He was charged as a registered training provider with Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad to have submitted a document, Unit Tuntutan Pembayaran, worth RM85,800 to the agency via email.

It was allegedly done to deceive the principal because the document contained false details.

The offence was allegedly committed on Feb 27, 2021, at the office of a company in Seri Kembangan.

The charge, framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the false claim or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused bail of t RM20,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport and well as report himself at a MACC office once a month.

The court fixed March 6 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ezuain Farhana Ahmad appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Syaheera Rosl represented the accused.