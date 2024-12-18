MELAKA: A 46-year-old woman, a private company owner in Selangor, has been remanded for six days starting today by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate a corruption investigation linked to obtaining the “Datuk Seri” title from a state two years ago.

Sources revealed that the suspect was detained at 4.45 pm yesterday after she presented herself at the MACC office in Melaka to provide a statement.

“The company owner is being investigated for soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to over RM375,000 from an individual to secure the ‘Datuk Seri’ title through a syndicate,“ the source stated.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a fine of not less than five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and imprisonment of up to 20 years, upon conviction,

The remand application was made by the MACC before Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today.

When contacted, Melaka MACC Director Adi Supian Shafie confirmed the suspect’s detention and remand.