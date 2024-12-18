A man was caught on CCTV stealing a wallet at GM Klang, with the entire incident clearly captured in the footage.

The 24-second and 15-second clips, shared on X by user @update11111, shows a man in a light green shirt pretending to be a customer purchasing a remote-controlled car before discreetly stealing the cashier’s wallet.

In the video, as the female cashier bent down to search for batteries for the toy car, the man quietly reached under the counter, grabbed the purse from the drawer, and quickly slipped it into his back pocket, all while acting casually.

The clip has sparked strong reactions online, with many netizens expressing shock. User @MichaelLwk questioned, “How evil. How did he know the wallet was kept there?” while @tonychia49448 pointed out, “There’s even a CCTV, yet he still stole it.”

The viral CCTV footage has provided clear evidence of the theft, aiding authorities in identifying the suspect.