KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of three new companies to operate Motor Vehicle Inspection Centres (PPKM) is seen by Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) as a positive step towards healthy competition in the vehicle inspection industry.

Its chief executive officer, Mahmood Razak Bahman said these new companies will share the responsibility of ensuring vehicle safety and will have the opportunity to collaborate on improving the quality of vehicle inspections in Malaysia.

“This announcement will make the vehicle inspection service industry more dynamic and foster healthy competition,“ he said in a statement today.

Regarding integrity issues, Mahmood Razak stressed that Puspakom will not tolerate misconduct or corruption by any staff and is committed to cooperating with the authorities.

He added that Puspakom is currently focused on enhancing integrity standards in all aspects of its operations.

Mahmood Razak also highlighted the importance of everyone working together to promote a road safety culture.

“The mentality of just passing the inspection needs to be eliminated. Vehicle owners must understand that inspections are for their own safety and that of all road users,“ he said.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced the appointment of three new companies to provide PPKM Phase One services.

The companies are Wawasan Bintang Sdn Bhd, which will operate in Port Klang, Selangor, Gua Musang in Kelantan and Mersing in Johor.

Pakatan Petroleum Sdn Bhd will provide services in Rawang, Selangor and Temerloh in Pahang while Beriman Gold Sdn Bhd will cover Kuching and Serian in Sarawak.