Complaints on SK Presint 16 infrastructure being looked into - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: All complaints regarding the infrastructure at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Presint 16, Putrajaya, that need urgent repairs will be looked into, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that this aligns with the aspirations of the MADANI government, which aims to uphold the importance of education for children to foster a great generation that is responsible and committed to serving the nation and its people.

The Prime Minister said that these complaints were conveyed by the teachers of SK Presint 16 to his Political Secretary Kamil Munim who represented him today in meeting with young Ummu Qaireen Muhamad Hanis, who turned 10 last Friday.

“During his visit to SK Presint 16 today, Kamil also took the opportunity to check out the school environment and interact with the teachers and students,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

He said that while having lunch at the Presint 16 foodcourt a few days ago, he also had the chance to meet with the Ummu Qaireen and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her with her friends.

“I pray that Ummu Qaireen and all the schoolchildren will grow up to be righteous and contribute to their families and the community, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, added that the 2025 Budget places significant emphasis on education, with the highest allocation in history amounting to RM64.1 billion, of which RM2 billion is specifically designated for upgrading and maintaining schools across the country.