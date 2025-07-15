Making do, moving forward

PETALING JAYA: For many Malaysians, losing a job, skipping meals or downsizing dreams are no longer worst-case scenarios but everyday realities. Yet, in the face of layoffs, rising costs and shrinking opportunities, ordinary individuals are finding extraordinary ways to stay afloat.

From a former journalist selling kuih by the roadside to young workers trimming daily expenses just to stretch every ringgit, their stories reflect more than hardship – they reveal quiet resilience, practical reinvention and the power of community.

For over a decade, Mohd Farhan Darwis was a familiar face in Malaysia’s media circles – a seasoned journalist known for his generosity, calm demeanour and willingness to guide younger reporters. But in a volatile media landscape, not even experience could shield him from the industry’s decline.

Farhan, 37, who previously worked at defunct dailies, found himself jobless last September after a major news portal laid off 18 staff in a restructuring exercise.

“I saw it coming. I was one of the last hired and sensed the company was going by ‘last in, first out’,” he said, recounting the days leading up to the layoff, which was announced during a company town hall.

“Thankfully, my wife and I had already started a small roadside kuih stall to supplement our income.”

His wife, also a former journalist, understood the fragility of media careers. That emotional and practical support helped the couple weather the storm, even as Farhan continued applying for media jobs.

“But after a while, I had to face reality – traditional journalism is struggling to keep up. These days, platforms such as TikTok drive the speed and reach of information. The game has changed and legacy reporting is finding it harder to stay ahead,” he admitted.

While the job hunt proved fruitless, their small business steadily grew, buoyed by community support. Today, Farhan is slowly letting go of his journalistic ambitions and focusing on the entrepreneurial path.

“We’ve had to scale back our lifestyle. No new debts, just essentials. But we’re happy. I spend more time with my children and I’m surrounded by love – that’s a blessing many overlook.”

Farhan’s story is far from unique. In cities and small towns alike, Malaysians are quietly adapting to economic uncertainties, with many making personal sacrifices just to stay afloat.

For instance, Edwig (not his real name) has been job hunting for three months without success.

“There are jobs out there, but I want a career, not just a paycheck. I’ve had to cut down to one proper meal a day. I snack when I can, and rarely go out with friends now,” said the 34-year-old former customer service officer from Selangor.

To save further, Edwig walks to nearby eateries from his rented room, a short 250m walk, except when the heat makes it unbearable.

“Some friends help me with freelance gigs now and then, so that helps. But it’s a constant juggle between hope and survival.”

Meanwhile, 23-year-old security officer Mohd Noraiman Nor Azmi is also feeling the pinch of rising living costs – despite being single and still living with his parents in Petaling Jaya.

“I help out with groceries – just the basics such as chicken, eggs and local fish. We rarely splurge. The economy is tough, especially for low-income earners like me.”

To save on transport, he commutes to work by motorcycle – a practical choice amid rising fuel prices and daily traffic jams.

“Sometimes I bring food from home, but because of my shifts, I don’t always have the time. Eating out becomes unavoidable, so I have to manage my spending carefully. Otherwise, there’s nothing left to save.”

Noraiman is also considering picking up a side hustle.

“A second income is almost a necessity now. You just can’t rely on one job anymore.”

As Malaysia continues to grapple with economic pressures – from stagnant wages to inflation – stories like these reflect a quiet resilience.

Whether it is pivoting careers, starting a food stall, or learning to live with less, many Malaysians are finding ways to survive, adapt and rediscover what truly matters.