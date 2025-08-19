Concern over citizenship switch

PETALING JAYA: Thousands of Malaysians are relinquishing their citizenship for Singapore, a trend that has surged in recent years, highlighting concerns over economic prospects, political stability and long-term security at home.

Monash University Malaysia adjunct senior research fellow Dr Koh Sin Yee said such decisions are rarely impulsive, reflecting careful long-term planning.

“The sharp jump in 2023 and 2024 could be linked to circumstances in 2022 and 2023 or even earlier.

“These may be personal, family-related or tied to perceptions of economic and political uncertainty,” she said.

Koh cautioned against oversimplifying migration into “push” and “pull” factors.

“One person’s ‘push’ factor could be another’s ‘pull.’ Choosing where to hedge one’s future doesn’t necessarily mean a loss of belonging to Malaysia,” she added.

Institute of Southeast Asian Studies–Yusof Ishak Institute senior fellow Dr Lee Hwok Aun highlighted Singapore’s proximity and cultural familiarity, particularly for ethnic Chinese Malaysians.

“In recent years, jobs in technology, finance and other industries have made Singapore even more attractive, sometimes more than destinations like Australia,” he said.

To stem the outflow, Malaysia must expand domestic opportunities, strengthen fairness and ensure stability with quality jobs and improved quality of life.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia sociologist Dr Velan Kunjuraman said Singapore’s prosperity and political stability strongly appeal to Malaysians seeking security and opportunity.

“The two nations share deep historical roots, but Singapore’s high GDP, efficient governance and accessibility offer clear advantages.

“For many, commuting daily from Johor Bahru makes the move even more practical,” he said.

He added that these decisions often reflect Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, where long-term welfare and security outweigh patriotic attachment.

“It’s usually about career prospects, family well-being or education rather than a rejection of Malaysian identity. Globally, people are re-evaluating national belonging through a more pragmatic lens,” he said.

Generational differences also influence decisions, he added.

Younger Malaysians tend to see mobility as a pathway to advancement while older individuals may view Singapore as a “safe upgrade” – familiar yet economically superior.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia industrial and organisational psychologist professor Dr Siti Aisyah Panatik said citizenship renunciation is seldom impulsive, involving careful evaluation of identity, belonging and security.

“Singapore’s governance, healthcare and job opportunities often outweigh the emotional cost of giving up Malaysian identity.”

She said cultural and linguistic similarities between the two societies reduce the psychological burden of migration.

“Many see the move not as rupture but as continuity – a way to maintain identity while accessing better opportunities,” she said.

Citing Social Identity Theory, she observed that people increasingly define belonging not just by birthplace but by communities and institutions that support their aspirations.

For Millennials and Gen Z, citizenship is a flexible tool for mobility, while older Malaysians are drawn by stability and better social protections.

Siti Aisyah cautioned against framing the trend as disloyalty.

“This reflects a human pursuit of stability, security and growth. Citizenship today is less about heritage and more about where one can thrive and build a future,” she said.

She stressed that Malaysia must address the root causes driving people away.

“If we close gaps in governance, fairness and opportunities, more Malaysians will see reasons to stay and contribute.

“The goal is not just to retain citizens but to create an environment where they genuinely want to belong,” she added.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail recently revealed that 6,060 Malaysians had renounced their citizenship as of June 30 this year.

This follows a record 16,930 cases in 2024, up from 11,500 in 2023.

By comparison, 2022 recorded 5,623 cases, while 2019 saw 13,362 before the pandemic temporarily slowed the trend.