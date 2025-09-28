Concern over US state move to drop vaccine mandates

PETALING JAYA : With reports that Florida is moving to eliminate all vaccine mandates – including those requiring schoolchildren to be immunised against diseases such as polio – Malaysian parents are urging the government to consider tighter health checks at the country’s borders.

Several parents told theSun that they believe requiring proof of vaccination for foreign visitors would be a reasonable precaution, particularly at a time when some countries are relaxing vaccination rules despite warnings of global disease resurgence.

Ainul Aziem Rahim, 38, a mother of two, stressed that Malaysia should not wait until an outbreak to act.

“Border health checks should be preventive, not reactive. Malaysia has already shown strong leadership during Covid-19 and similar vigilance now would protect children who haven’t completed their vaccination schedules and those with weaker immune systems.”

She suggested that systems such as the MySejahtera app, widely used during the pandemic, could be adapted for health declarations by incoming travellers.

“It’s not about being extreme – it’s about being practical. Visitors should declare their vaccination status. If they are unvaccinated against certain diseases of concern, then restrictions may be justified.”

Another parent who only wanted to be known as Zubaidah, a homemaker and mother of five, echoed the sentiment but admitted to mixed feelings.

“Checks at the border are important, yes, but I also worry whether our hospitals could cope if a serious outbreak did occur. Doctors and nurses are already stretched thin.”

She pointed to post-pandemic pressures such as rising flu cases and the burden of chronic illnesses, adding: “Strengthening our healthcare system should go hand in hand with border precautions.”

Civil servant Adam (not his real name), 38, shared a similar perspective. While acknowledging Malaysia’s relatively robust immunisation coverage, he cautioned against complacency.

“If vaccination rates continue to drop elsewhere, diseases could travel. Sometimes the imported strains may differ from what we are used to and that could complicate treatment.”

He supported requiring proof of vaccination from incoming travellers, describing it as “a practical measure that reduces risks, protects vulnerable groups and avoids bigger healthcare costs later”.

Public health experts have generally reassured that Malaysia is well-prepared, with the Health Ministry maintaining strong surveillance systems and conducting supplementary immunisation campaigns, such as the ongoing nationwide measles-rubella programme for children.

They also said internationally, proof of vaccination for border entry is not new. Countries such as Uganda, Singapore and Tanzania still require certificates for yellow fever, while Saudi Arabia mandates meningococcal vaccination for pilgrims.

The World Health Organisation also lists other diseases – including polio, cholera and Japanese encephalitis – for which vaccination is recommended before travel. Against this backdrop, parents emphasise that border health checks should be seen as part of Malaysia’s wider defence, rather than a cause for alarm.

As Ainul put it: “It’s like wearing a seatbelt – you hope you never need it, but it’s better to have the protection than not.”