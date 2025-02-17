Concerns over unregulated presence of magic mushrooms

PETALING JAYA: The rise of magic mushrooms, also known by their scientific name Psilocybe cubensis, is emerging as a serious concern in Malaysia’s illicit drug landscape, said Universiti Sains Malaysia Centre for Drug Research senior lecturer and researcher Assoc Prof Dr Darshan Singh Mahinder.

He said while traditionally used in spiritual practices, the hallucinogenic fungi has gained popularity among young users and vapers, raising concerns about their potential harm.

“While some countries, such as the US and Thailand, have legalised psilocybin, which is an active compound in the mushroom, for medical use, Malaysia has not. An unregulated magic mushroom market has serious consequences since the compound is a drug and could be trafficked and distributed within the country.”

He said while there have not been official seizures of psilocybin, it could be because authorities are unclear about its prevalence.

“In addition to magic mushrooms, new psychoactive substances (NPS) are gaining traction among organised crime groups that exploit legal loopholes to distribute them.

“NPS, including liquid psilocybin used in vapes, are difficult to detect using standard drug tests, making them an attractive alternative for users seeking to avoid legal consequences.”

He said unlike traditional drugs sold in alleys, magic mushrooms are often trafficked through social media and purchased via e-cash transactions, allowing users to evade detection.

He also said drug consumption impairs social functioning, distorts cognition and often leads users into criminal activities.

“At a societal level, drug abuse induces extreme fear as users may engage in violent and non-violent crimes,” he said, noting that media reports frequently link violent crimes to individuals who test positive for drug use.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Public Health Medicine lecturer Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh said detecting psilocybin in the body requires specialised testing.

“Unlike amphetamines or opioids, magic mushrooms are not included in routine drug screenings, meaning individuals may pass standard tests despite consuming it,” she said, adding that common symptoms of its consumption include hallucinations, agitation, restlessness and delirium.

Repeated or high doses of psilocybin have been linked to cardiotoxic effects, including subendocardial fibrosis and coronary artery thickening.

“Even individuals without

pre-existing heart conditions have reported dangerously high heart rates, reaching 150-160 bpm after consuming magic mushrooms.”

She said the risks intensify

when psilocybin is mixed with stimulants such as cocaine, ecstasy or amphetamines.

“Individuals with high blood pressure, heart disease or

seizure disorders are particularly vulnerable. In rare cases, prolonged psychosis and fatal outcomes have been reported.”

She emphasised that doctors should report cases of magic mushroom consumption to authorities, although confirming abuse remains challenging.

“Reporting is often based on clinical symptoms rather than direct test confirmation.”

Darshan said drug addiction leads to marginalisation and discrimination, so those convicted of drug offences struggle with reintegration into society, often facing social stigma.

“Their families bear the burden as well, with many experiencing physical, psychological or even sexual abuse due to a loved one’s drug dependency.

“We cannot rely solely on law enforcement to curb drug abuse. A collective effort is essential.”

He urged authorities to shift from outdated, fear-based campaigns featuring prison doors and nooses to providing accurate and timely information about emerging drug trends through accessible outreach programmes instead.

He said the possession or sale of psilocybin is a serious offence under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He also said although its classification remains a topic of confusion, it took years for authorities to fully understand the dangers of certain stimulants.

“The same pattern could repeat with magic mushrooms if we do not act now.”