Construction of Gua Musang-Kuala Krai LTU on track - Ahmad Maslan

GUA MUSANG: Construction of the Gua Musang - Kuala Krai stretch of Lebuhraya Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) is progressing according to schedule, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said there are no issues with the LTU construction, and his ministry will expedite the project so that it can benefit road users.

According to him, while the LTU construction is going smoothly, the issue of compensation for 177 residents and shop lots affected by the project has not been overlooked.

“I would like to clarify regarding the compensation for the homes of villagers and shop lots affected by the LTU construction, which has been brought to the ministry’s meetings.

“To provide this compensation, it requires approvals from two ministries: my ministry and the Ministry of Finance,“ he told reporters after inspecting an innovative road surfacing product at FT185, Sections 58.5-58.9, Jalan Lojing, here today.

Ahmad noted that there are two types of compensation, one for titled land and one for untitled land, requiring ex-gratia payments involving 177 shop houses and homes.

He said that they are still processing the goodwill payments to the residents, considering it involves buildings on land that does not have titles.

Previously, the media reported that the Ministry of Works (KKR) would be making ex gratia payments to the owners of 177 shop houses and squatter homes affected by the Gua Musang-Kuala Krai LTU Project on humanitarian grounds.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said that KKR is utilising the latest innovative product, from Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA) to SMA20 (Plastic Modified Binder), to address the issue of potholes on Federal Road FT185, from Simpang Pulai and Gerik in Perak leading to Lojing in Gua Musang.

Based on reports and observations, he said, the SMA20 product has passed material and mixture tests and has shown good performance on-site throughout a year of monitoring.

“The SMA20 product has proven to pass field tests and can effectively address the issue of potholes while enhancing durability against wear, in addition to responding to the government’s call for sustainable construction through the use of recycled materials as innovations and new technology,“ he said.