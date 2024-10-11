Construction of WCE expected to drive development of areas involved - Ahmad

PONTIAN: The construction of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) for the Banting in Selangor to Gelang Patah in Johor is expected to drive the development of the areas it passes through, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He explained that one of the key benefits of the project would be the widening and enhancement of existing roads in the areas.

“The WCE will connect to the southern region and pass through key areas such as Batu Pahat, Tanjung Piai (Pontian), and ultimately to Gelang Patah,” he said.

“Along its route, including in Pontian, the roads could eventually be expanded to four lanes. We are grateful to the government for approving this important project,” he said during a press conference after officiating the Malaysia Iconic Rally Championship 2024 here yesterday.

He made these remarks in response to questions about the highway project.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had previously said that the WCE would serve as an alternative route to alleviate the traffic congestion frequently experienced by motorists on the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

He also said that, in addition to easing traffic, the project would have a positive impact on driving progress in the areas along the route, ultimately contributing to the local economy.

During the tabling of Budget 2025 on Oct 18, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the WCE project, which adopts the public-private partnership (PPP) approach, would be prioritised next year.

Currently, the only highway connecting Johor to the Klang Valley for land transport, including lorries, buses, cars, and motorcycles, is PLUS, which opened in 1994.

Meanwhile, Ahmad, who is also the Member of Parliament for Pontian, highlighted that motorsports, such as rally championships, have the potential to be developed in the district’s areas as such efforts would attract tourists and help boost the local economy.