ALOR SETAR: An independent consultant was charged in the Sessions Court here today with one charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and six counts of money laundering amounting to RM499,986.30.

Ahmad Syaradhi Mohd Nor, 51, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge N. Priscilla Hermamalini.

On the CBT charge, he was alleged to have dishonestly used money amounting to RM315,500 that was in a Maybank account belonging to Jaring Pelangi Trading, which belonged to his wife, for personal interest.

The money was entrusted to Ahmad Syaradhi to facilitate the repayment of factoring financing for MT Agrofood Industries Sdn Bhd, which was to be handed over to Ikhtiar Factoring Sdn Bhd.

He was charged with committing the offence at Maybank Bhd, Jalan Pandak Mayah, Kuah, Langkawi between Nov 1, 2022, and July 25 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 406 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and is also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

For the second, third and seventh charges, Ahmad Syaradhi was alleged to have received RM63,734, RM14,185 and RM68,682.30, respectively, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through his and his wife’s accounts from the account of Pelangi Trading.

For the fourth, fifth and sixth charges, it involved RM7,900, RM14,185 and RM15,800, respectively, believed to be also proceeds from unlawful activities.

The offences were allegedly committed at Maybank Bhd, Jalan Pandak Mayah, Kuah, Langkawi between Nov 3 and July 25 last year.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds From Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which provides imprisonment of not more than 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of proceeds from unlawful activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

For the CBT charge, the court allowed Ahmad Syaradhi bail of RM20,000 with one surety, and RM15,000 with one surety for the remaining charges.

The court set Jan 8 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee, while the accused was unrepresented.