SHAH ALAM: A 33-year-old container lorry driver died after being pinned for nearly two hours when his vehicle skidded and overturned on the West Coast Expressway (WCE), heading towards the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they were informed of the incident at 3.04 am and immediately dispatched teams from the Andalas and Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Stations to the scene.

“A preliminary report from the operations commander stated that the container lorry driver was pinned in the vehicle and was conscious when the accident occurred.

“Although we managed to free him (the driver) at about 5.33 am, he was later confirmed dead by a Ministry of Health (MOH) staff,” he said in a statement today, adding that the body had been handed over to the police.