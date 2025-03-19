Continuous rain alert issued for four states until Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain alert for four states until this Friday.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said continuous rain is expected in Pahang, specifically in Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin.

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Johor, covering Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru, as well as in Sabah, affecting the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat.

In Sarawak, the affected areas include Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit), and Bintulu, with the warning in place until Thursday.