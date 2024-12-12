KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous rainfall is expected to affect five states until tomorrow, according to Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip.

In a statement today, he said a weather warning issued at 12.30 pm, revealed that the affected areas include the entire state of Perlis, as well as parts of Kedah, including Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik, and Baling. The warning also covers Hulu Perak in Perak.

In addition, a continuous rain alert has been issued for several areas in Kelantan, including Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai.

In Terengganu, the affected areas include Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, and Kuala Terengganu.

Mohd Hisham urged the public to stay informed by checking the department’s official website, the myCuaca mobile app, or its official social media channels. For further inquiries, the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638 is available.