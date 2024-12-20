Continuous rain warning in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan until Dec 22

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a continuous rain warning for Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan effective until Sunday (Dec 22).

In Sarawak, continuous severe-level heavy rain is forecast for the districts of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu; while alert-level continuous rain is expected to affect Kapit (Song and Kapit), Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

In Sabah, alert-level continuous rain is forecast to hit the Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), West Coast, Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

A similar alert-level warning has been issued for the whole of Labuan.

The public is advised to stay updated on the latest weather information through MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile app and the department’s social media channels.

For further inquiries, contact the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638.