Contract manager among four detained in RM180m Johor data centre graft case

PUTRAJAYA: A contract manager from a leading construction firm is among four individuals detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged corruption linked to a RM180 million data centre project in Johor.

The arrests were made during Op Ways in the Klang Valley, with RM7.5 million in cash seized from the manager’s home.

A source revealed that the money is suspected to be bribes received for securing six project tenders.

“Investigations indicate the suspect demanded a 2.5% bribe for each tender awarded,“ the source said.

The contract manager has been remanded for seven days until July 24, while his wife faces a three-day remand.

Two other male suspects were remanded for five days until July 22.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests, stating the case is being probed under Sections 16(a)(A) and 17(A) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama