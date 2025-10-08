Subsidised petrol system for passenger boats opens October 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for the Subsidised Petrol Control System for passenger boat operators will open tomorrow according to Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She stated that subsidies for RON95 petrol for passenger boat companies are currently provided through a cash reimbursement mechanism.

This temporary arrangement will continue pending the finalisation of the subsidy distribution method and quota allocation for the sector by the end of this month.

Fuziah revealed that registration for the SKPS opened on September 15 for other vehicle operators.

As of October 7, a total of 11,297 companies involving 22,918 vehicles have registered through the system.

Registration specifically for passenger boat companies will commence on October 9.

She provided this information during question time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fuziah was responding to a question from Datuk Rosol Wahid regarding the system used at petrol stations nationwide.

The question also covered steps taken to enhance services in line with the implementation of the targeted RON95 petrol subsidy.

The deputy minister explained that the SKPS system aims to process applications from public and commercial vehicle operators as well as passenger boat companies.

This system verifies eligibility and approves applications and quotas for subsidised fuel.

Fuziah disclosed that the system was developed at a cost of 492,900 ringgit.

She clarified that the distribution mechanism for the Budi MADANI RON95 programme for individuals falls under the purview of the Finance Ministry.

Responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa about system disruptions during BUDI95 implementation, Fuziah reported no major issues.

Only 34 complaints have been received so far involving minor glitches or temporary system downtime at petrol stations.

She assured that petrol stations have provided reimbursement for the subsidised amount to affected users during such disruptions.

For instances of system downtime, consumers may proceed to the counter and use the SARA terminal to verify their identification cards.

This terminal is linked to the Finance Ministry system for identity verification purposes. – Bernama