PETALING JAYA: A man imprisoned for 23 years due to murdering his employer in a fit of rage is now free due after receiving a pardon from Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, in conjunction with the ruler’s 79th birthday.

According to a statement from the Prisons Department, the prisoner, Murad (not his real name) is the first from the Malaysian prison system to earn a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in business administration, obtained during his incarceration.

Murad was sentenced to prison when he was 14-years-old in 2001.

Free Malaysia Today reported that Murad passed his SPM exam and moved higher in his education, acquiring a diploma, a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree during his time in jail.

“During Murad’s release, his face radiated a mix of joy and emotion while the release warrant was read out by Kajang Prison directorate Preshahdin Monshee.

“Preshadin also advised Murad to always maintain a high level of discipline and use the knowledge he gained in improving himself after his release,” the department said in their statement.

During the session, Murad also conveyed his gratitude to the Sultan of Selangor for the royal pardon.

He also extended his thanks to the Prisons Department for providing him the opportunity to further his studies to the point of obtaining a PhD, adding that he will always fondly remember the department’s kindness and believes it played a part in his rehabilitation.

Being a minor at the time of his conviction, Murad was ordered to be detained at “the pleasure of the Sultan of Selangor”, as quoted.

Detention at the ruler’s pleasure meant that someone in Murad’s situation would be eligible for release at the ruler’s discretion.