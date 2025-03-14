ALOR GAJAH: A traffic police officer sustained minor injuries after being involved in an accident while escorting the vehicle of Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at the Seri Bayan roundabout in Durian Tunggal, here last night.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said at around 10.45 pm, Mohd Tarmizi Manap, 50, was heading to the Melaka International Airport in Batu Berendam from Durian Tunggal on his high-powered motorcycle.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when a Proton S70 driven by a 51-year-old man suddenly switched lanes from the left side of the roundabout to make a right turn.

“It collided with the victim’s motorcycle...causing him to lose control and crash into a Perodua Myvi driven by a 25-year-old man coming from the opposite direction,” he said in a statement today.

Ashari said the escort officer sustained injuries on his hands and legs and was sent to Melaka Hospital. The other two drivers escaped unhurt.

He added that the case is classified under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.