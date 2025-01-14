KUALA LUMPUR: Despite being offered a RM50,000 bribe during an operation to combat diesel smuggling in Selangor, a police inspector rejected it, staying true to his values and responsibilities to the police force, religion, and nation.

Upholding the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) integrity and its unwavering stance against corruption, Inspector Mohd Tarmizi Said, 40, not only turned down the bribe but also arrested the individual attempting to bribe him.

As a result, the case, which occurred in 2023, was resolved, with the suspect facing charges in court and now serving a prison sentence following his conviction.

“There is nothing to be overly praised for. It’s simply part of my duty. As a police officer in the field, we encounter temptations, including bribery attempts.

“I believe it’s my responsibility to address this, and indirectly, it helps maintain the good name and image of the police force,” Mohd Tarmizi told reporters after the Inspector General of Police Appreciation Ceremony with Noble and Virtuous Police Officers at the Police Training Centre here today.

Mohd Tarmizi, attached to the Selangor district police headquarters, was among 200 officers and personnel honoured with a special letter of appreciation by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for their integrity and acts of bravery while on duty.

Earlier in his speech, Razarudin said that the honourable conduct of PDRM members should be honoured and celebrated to help shift the public’s negative perception of the force.

He said that the presentation of the special letter of appreciation would motivate other police officers to perform their duties with even greater dedication.

Meanwhile, Lance Corporal Christopher Lawai Johny, 30, another recipient of the special letter of appreciation, said that despite sustaining injuries from a motorcycle accident while on duty last year, his commitment to the force remained steadfast.

He shared that the accident occurred while he was serving with the Motorcycle Patrol Unit during the Mahkota state by-election in Kluang, Johor, resulting in a broken hand.

“In that incident, as I was patrolling, a car suddenly emerged from the intersection and hit me. As a result, I was treated in the hospital, and since then, I have been unable to perform my motorcycle patrol duties as I did before,” he said.