COP29: M’sia’s participation is a promise towards tackling climate issues - Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) is committed to addressing climate change with a whole-of-nation approach, said Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said Malaysia’s participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCC-COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, this November demonstrates the government’s effort to drive the global and regional climate agenda.

Nik Nazmi added that NRES’s participation as the Secretary-General of COP29 also represents and reiterates the country’s ambitious commitment to the global agenda.

“Our pavilion at COP29 will strengthen the government and Malaysian companies’ initiatives at a global level and open opportunities to the private sector to attract investment and create joint opportunities to support the low-carbon economy.

“This year we also expect that multiple agreements will be signed at COP29, involving companies in the country and internationally,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after today’s soft launch of Malaysia’s COP29 Pavilion at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. His deputy, Datuk Seri Huang Tiongg Sii, was also present.

The UNFCC-COP29 is the world’s largest international annual meeting and negotiation session under the UN that discusses issues related to climate change. This year’s edition will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan, from Nov 11 to 22.

Nik Nazmi said at the session, Malaysia will focus on climate finance and highlight unfulfilled promises from developed nations to the developing world. In addition, Malaysia will participate in the discussion of the guidelines, modalities, and work programmes for implementing the Paris Agreement.

“...we have also held various meetings with ministries, departments, state governments, and experts from both domestic and foreign countries in terms of consultation or event planning at COP29,“ he said, reiterating Malaysia’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, along with initiatives like the Climate Change Bill and National Adaptation Plan.