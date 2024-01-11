Cops arrest six suspects believed to be involved in fatal fight

SEGAMAT: Five men and a woman, aged from their teens to 40s, believed to be involved in a fight that led to a man’s death in Taman Sejati, Batu Anam, yesterday, were arrested, said police.

Segamat district police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said in a statement today that at 9 pm, police received a report about the fight, allegedly caused by a misunderstanding.

He said investigations revealed that the victim was slashed with a machete, adding that his friends who tried to break up the altercation were also injured.

He added that the victims’ friends allegedly damaged the vehicle belonging to the suspects’ family due to their dissatisfaction.

Ahmad Zamry said the suspects were arrested at 12.30 am.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 148/302 and also Sections 147/427 of the Penal Code. Checks also revealed that the main suspect has seven prior criminal records,“ he added.