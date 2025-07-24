Cops arrest suspect in pregnant woman shooting case in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Police have arrested a man suspected of involvement in the fatal shooting of a seven-month pregnant woman in Kampung Repek, Pasir Mas, in June 2022.

The suspect, who had been evading capture for three years, was detained alongside another man during an operation by the General Operations Force (GOF).

Pasir Mas police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed confirmed the arrest, stating that the GOF 7th Battalion apprehended the two men, both aged 24, in Kampung Bukit Lata near Jeram Perdah.

“The GOF was tracking a vehicle before arresting the suspects. Both tested positive for methamphetamine,“ he said.

The primary suspect, a resident of Kampung Pak Jak, Pasir Mas, has been remanded for seven days until July 30. Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali issued the remand order, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In June 2022, a 26-year-old pregnant trader was found dead in a Nissan Cefiro by the roadside in Kampung Repek, with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The case had remained unresolved until the recent breakthrough in the investigation. - Bernama