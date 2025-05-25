Cops bust three criminal gangs in Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI: Police dismantled three gangs actively involved in criminal actiities including housebreaking, snatch theft, and stealing water meters in an operation held throughout this month in the Kuala Muda district.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said in Op Lusuh, three men aged between 30 and 34 years old, were arrested on May 12 after they were believed to have been involved in 45 cases of water meter thefts.

“A total of 45 units of copper water meter casings belonging to Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA), a plastic bag containing 11.05 kilogrammes of burnt copper wires as well as a suspect’s motorcycle were seized.

“Background checks found that all the suspects have prior criminal records and two suspects tested positive for methamphetamine,“ he said at a press conference at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

It is said that water meters, costing RM120 per piece, are sold to scrap metal dealers for RM15 each, and this gang is believed to have been active for the past six months.

“The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, and further investigations are still ongoing. Police warn that legal action will be taken against secondhand goods premises that trade in stolen items,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Hanyan said in Op Pintu, also on May 12, police arrested two men aged 30 and 36 years believed to be members of Geng Raji who were active in housebreaking and stealing gas cylinders in residential areas around this district.

Police seized burglary tools, a security guard’s vest, grinder, water jet, soap barrel, car, and a plastic package containing suspected methamphetamine weighing 0.41 grammes.

“Both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and they also have criminal records related to drugs and crime,“ he said.

In the meantime, through Op Sentap on May 20, two men aged 28 and 29, believed to be active in robbery and snatch theft activities, were also arrested.

The arrest of these two members of Geng Emy helped the police solve four snatch theft cases. Their modus operandi was to snatch women’s handbags placed in motorcycle baskets.

“Checks of past criminal records found that both suspects had records, and both tested positive for methamphetamine. The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for the offence of causing hurt in committing robbery,“ he added.