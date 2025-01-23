Cops detain suspected drug dealer, seize nearly 20kg of drugs

IPOH: Police detained a local man on suspicion of drug trafficking and seized nearly 20 kg of drugs in Meru here on Tuesday.

Perak acting police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said the 42-year-old man, who works as a lorry attendant, was arrested in a car park around 11.20 am.

“After observing him, we arrested the suspect who was unloading items from the boot of a Perodua Bezza car and waiting for a buyer. Police seized 44 transparent plastic packages containing drugs suspected to be heroin, weighing 19.2 kg, in the back seat of the car. The total value of the drugs is estimated at RM220,000,” he told reporters at the Perak contingent police headquarters today.

Zulkafli said the suspect has 13 criminal records, and a urine test showed him positive for morphine.

According to him, investigations revealed that the drug trafficker has been active since October last year, and the seized drugs were intended for distribution around Perak, potentially catering to 40,000 drug addicts.

The suspect has been remanded for six days until Jan 27 to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Meanwhile, Zulkafli said that the Perak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department seized various drugs weighing 259.6 kg, worth an estimated RM9.79 million, throughout last year.

He added that 20,458 people were also arrested for drug-related offences, and 598 individuals were charged in court under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.