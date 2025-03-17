KUALA LUMPUR: Police have completed recording the statement of a student management assistant suspected of assaulting an autistic child at a primary school in Kelana Jaya.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said their investigation found that the incident happened when an autistic student threw a tantrum when asked to take off his shoes before entering the classroom.

“The student’s parents also took their child to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for an examination, however, no injuries were found,” he said in a statement here today.

Shahrulnizam said the statements of the school’s principal, deputy principal, and the student’s parents were also recorded to assist with the investigation.

Yesterday, Shahrulnizam said police have opened an investigation paper related to this case after a video of the incident involving the seven-year-old autistic child was detected on the TikTok application on Saturday.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.