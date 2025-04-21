Cops nab duo over fake online payment receipt

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested two men suspected of using a fake digital transaction receipt to dupe a woman trader at a restaurant in Section 13 here on April 14.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the suspects, aged 34 and 35, were arrested around Shah Alam at 2.50 am today following a police report lodged by the 35-year-old woman yesterday.

“She said that during the incident, which occurred at her business premises at 10.18 pm on April 14, the suspects approached her and presented a screenshot of a digital receipt for RM304.50 as proof of payment.

“However, upon checking, she found that no such payment had been transacted into her business account,” he said in a statement today, adding that the incident had gone viral on social media.

He said the woman also alleged that the duo had committed a similar crime before, with losses from both cases amounting to RM348.10.

Based on the information given, police then nabbed the two suspects, one a company auditor in Paka, Terengganu and the other self-employed.

“Investigations found that the first suspect has three prior criminal records while the second has several records related to crime,” he said.

He added that the suspects have been remanded for four days until Thursday (April 24) to assist in investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He also advised traders to be wary of digital payment receipts, especially those presented manually or via screenshots, adding that all transactions should be verified through official banking systems before releasing goods or providing services.