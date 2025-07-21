Typhoon Wipha devastates Philippines, Vietnam, Laos

PHNOM PENH: Laos, the Philippines, and Vietnam remain on high alert as Typhoon Wipha continues its destructive path across Southeast Asia. The storm has caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure while displacing thousands of people.

The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that approximately 800,000 people have been affected by the tropical storm, with five fatalities and seven individuals missing. Critical services, including water supply, ferry operations, and airport functions, have been disrupted due to heavy rains and flooding.

Known locally as “Crising,” the typhoon has battered regions such as Cagayan, Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and Isabela, with other areas also experiencing severe rainfall.

In Vietnam, Typhoon Wipha, referred to as Storm Number 3, entered the northern Gulf of Tonkin, posing a significant threat to coastal regions. The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned of potential flash floods and landslides in low-lying and urban areas, including the Red River Delta, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An.

VietnamPlus reported that prolonged rainfall is expected to persist in northern Vietnam and parts of northern Laos as the storm expands its reach. Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor marine tourism, aquaculture activities, and vessel movements in vulnerable coastal zones. - Bernama