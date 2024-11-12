Cops probe video of man smoking at petrol station, driving recklessly

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a viral video of a man smoking at a petrol station and driving dangerously in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya, near here.

Petang Jaya deputy police chief Supt M. Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly said they detected the viral video at 8 am today, which showed an individual smoking a cigarette in the petrol station area and then acting provocatively by driving dangerously when reprimanded by a member of the public.

“Police have opened an investigation paper under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

“Those who witnessed the incident or have information can contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Hisyam Azih at 017-7378704 or the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-79662222,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, M. Hussin Sollehuddin said the 35-year-old man suspected to be linked to the viral video was arrested in Jalan Teknologi 3/6, Taman Sains Selangor, near here this afternoon.

He said the man, nabbed at 2 pm, has 34 previous criminal records and also tested positive for ganja.

“A remand order against the man will be made at the Petaling Jaya Court.

“Another investigation paper has been opened under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act,“ he added.