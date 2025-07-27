KUSKOP drafts new Cooperatives Act 1993 replacement after nationwide feedback

MELAKA: The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP) is conducting nationwide engagement sessions with cooperatives to gather input for a new act replacing the Cooperatives Act 1993.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick stated the initiative aims to modernise regulations in response to global challenges and strengthen the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (CCM).

“First, (the new act) is for us to liberalise the cooperatives movement itself, and second, for us to empower the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (CCM) as a supervisory body for cooperatives,” he said after the 2025 National Cooperatives Day closing ceremony in Ayer Keroh.

Benedick highlighted that the sessions, ongoing since last year, have covered states like Penang and Sabah, with Sarawak next.

Feedback will shape a draft expected to be tabled in Parliament by year-end. – Bernama