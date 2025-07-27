More Malaysians to benefit from Rahmah Sales with RM300m boost

RAUB: The MADANI Rahmah Sales programme will reach more Malaysians, including rural communities, following an additional RM300 million allocation.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that the expanded funding ensures wider implementation across urban, suburban, and rural areas.

“The programme focuses on high-density urban and suburban areas, without neglecting rural areas identified according to each State Legislative Assembly,“ he said after officiating the Raub UMNO divisional meeting.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously announced the allocation doubling to RM600 million this year.

The initiative, launched in January 2023, offers daily necessities at 10 to 30 per cent discounts to alleviate living costs.

Anwar noted the increased funding allows more frequent sales across all 600 state constituencies.

Ahmad Zahid urged eligible groups to take advantage of the discounted prices. – Bernama