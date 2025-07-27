Malaysia looks to Thailand, Japan for year-round fruit production

KLANG: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is turning to Thailand and Japan as models for research to enable year-round production of seasonal fruits in Malaysia.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu highlighted ongoing efforts by the Department of Agriculture (DOA) and the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) to develop new seed varieties.

“We are carrying out R\&D, especially by DOA and MARDI, to produce new seeds and so on. The MARDI durian, for example, was produced recently in Kuala Kangsar. Delicious. High quality,“ he said during the launch of the National Campaign to Eat More Local Fruits and Vegetables.

The event also marked the closing of FAMA Fest 2025 in Selangor.

Mohamad stressed the government’s commitment to promoting local fruits, including a mandate for official functions to serve only Malaysian-grown produce.

“During my visit to Thailand as the Minister of Defence, I was served food based on local fruits and vegetables throughout my time there. The same goes for Japan, almost 100 per cent local,“ he added.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli reported strong results from FAMA Fest, with sales exceeding RM800,000 from 50 entrepreneurs and over 40,000 visitors.

Since 2017, the event has driven economic growth for agri-entrepreneurs, with 2024 figures reaching RM8.8 million nationwide. – Bernama