KUALA LUMPUR: Two content creators were among six men charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over a fight that broke out at a restaurant last week.

However, Ammar Mohd Nazhan Noralyadi, 29, and Muhammad Hafizul Haiman, 23, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them before Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin.

The four other accused – Abdul Rahim Abd Hakim, 23, Muhammad Ady Putra Amirul Abdul Rahman, 18, Muhammad Al Mubarak Bahauddin Selamet, 28, and Jebat Zulfar Nurfakhrullah Abd Ghapar, 24 – were each fined RM500, in default of one month’s jail, after they pleaded guilty. They paid the fine.

They were charged with causing an affray at a restaurant in a Bukit Bintang shopping mall here at 10.15 pm on Feb 25 under Section 160 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to six months, a fine of RM1,000, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hench Goh requested that Ammar Mohd Nazhan and Muhammad Hafizul be granted bail of RM3,000 with one surety and urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence as a lesson to the other four accused.

Lawyer K. Ramalingam, representing Ammar Mohd Nazhan and Muhammad Hafizul, requested a lower bail, saying his clients were content creators earning only RM2,000 a month and had to support their families.

The court allowed bail of RM3,000 with one surety for Ammar Mohd Nazhan and Muhammad Hafizul and set April 15 for mention.

On March 1, the media reported that police had arrested 11 individuals suspected of involvement in a fight during a boxing tournament featuring social media influencers at a shopping mall in Bukit Bintang on Feb 26.