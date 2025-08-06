KUANTAN: Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a disabled 36-year-old man who has been reported missing since Monday (June 2).

Jerantut police chief Supt Zukri Muhammad said in a statement today that they received a report regarding the disappearance of Sabri Ismail at 9.29 pm yesterday.

He said the fair-skinned man (mentally disabled), who is 178 centimetres tall and weighs 90 kilogrammes, was last seen around Taman Sri Embun, Jerantut, Pahang on June 2.

Those with information are urged to go to the nearest police station or contact the Jerantut Police Headquarters Control Centre at 09-266 2222.