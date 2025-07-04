Cops seek public help to find man missing since April 5

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 44-year-old man who was reported missing in Petaling Jaya on April 5 (Saturday).

Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Supt M Hussin Solehuddin Zolkifly said the man was last seen at the Damansara Damai Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station in Petaling Jaya at 5.15 pm that day.

“The man is of fair complexion, 173 centimetres tall, weighs about 77 kilogrammes, has short thick hair, high nose and thin lips,” he said in a statement today.

Those with information on the man can contact the Petaling Jaya Police Headquarters district control centre at 03-79662222.