Cops seek public help to locate missing teen girl in Muar

MUAR: Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing since Dec 10.

Muar District police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said 13-year-old Puteri Wafaaumairah Roslan was last seen at her 9A Kampung Semaseh Panchor home here at noon and her mother lodged a report at the Panchor Police Station the next day.

“The teenager is thin, fair-skinned, has shoulder-length brown hair, is 155-centimetre tall and weights 48 kilogrammes,“ he said in a statement today.

He urged those who know or have any information regarding the teenager’s whereabouts to contact investigating officer Insp Erwine Pedaron at 013-7609454 or the Muar District Police Headquarters at 06-9526001 or go to the nearest police station.