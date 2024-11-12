Cops seek public’s help to locate missing Chinese tourist

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a Chinese tourist reported missing since last Sunday at the Suria KLCC food court.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman in a statement today said a report regarding the disappearance of Xu Baolin, 84, was received at 11.42 am on Monday.

He said that Xu, who is 159 centimetres tall, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark-coloured pants and is also reported to have hearing difficulties.

Members of the public with information about the missing individual are urged to contact the Dang Wangi Police Station at 03-26002264, the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters control centre at 03-26002222, or any nearby police station,

The man had gone to the food court at the shopping centre with four family members and was scheduled to return to China on Dec 17.