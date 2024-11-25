SHAH ALAM: The Kelantan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) will strengthen its collaboration with the General Operations Force (GOF) to eliminate illegal routes along Sungai Golok in efforts to combat drug smuggling.

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said instructions had been given to the Kelantan NCID to ramp up efforts against drug trafficking.

“The cooperation also involves several parties, such as the GOF and related agencies, including border control authorities.

“This includes focusing on all identified smuggling routes and hot spots for drug trafficking,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Khaw said that cooperation had also been strengthened with Thai authorities to combat and eliminate drug smuggling activities.

The media previously reported that a popular modern dikir barat singer from Kelantan and five other Malaysians were arrested in Sungai Golok on Nov 1 for allegedly possessing 6,000 yaba pills. They are expected to face charges at the Narathiwat Provincial Court, Thailand, early next year.

In the meantime, Khaw said that, as of last October, Op Sarang had successfully busted 16 drug dens across Selangor, resulting in 553 raids and the arrest of 2,136 individuals, comprising both drug dealers and addicts.

He stated that, of the total arrests, 254 were for drug supply, 576 for drug possession, 776 for testing positive for drugs, and 504 for repeat offences.

Khaw said that during the operation, the Selangor NCID seized 3,072kg of heroin, 1,563kg of syabu, 351g of ganja, 6,800g of ketum leaves, and 9,900ml of ketum juice.

“Action was also taken under the Special Preventive Measures (LLPK) 1985, with the arrest of 26 individuals linked to a drug trafficking syndicate,” he said.