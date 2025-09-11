Negeri Sembilan supports federal vape ban, calls for strict enforcement

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government fully supports the federal government’s proposal to implement a complete ban on electronic cigarette or vape sales.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin emphasised that this effort must be accompanied by stricter law enforcement to ensure its effectiveness.

“We will comply with any decision and proposal made by the ministry, but we also need the implementation of laws that can truly prevent such sales,“ he told reporters after attending the 10th Convocation Ceremony of Kolej Yayasan Negeri Sembilan involving 250 graduates.

He expressed concern about a situation where sales continue illegally despite a ban, stating that the most important aspect is enforcement that can genuinely stop sales.

The federal government announced it would completely ban vape sales as a measure to curb product abuse, with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirming implementation would occur in stages.

The ban will begin with open system products before extending to all vape types and eventually covering the entire product range.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin highlighted that KYNS serves as the driver of MADANI Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Negeri Sembilan and demonstrates the state government’s commitment to education.

He stated the state government remains firmly committed to education, particularly TVET studies which are increasingly popular among younger generations.

This year, the state government allocated KYNS an additional 2.9 million ringgit to upgrade learning facilities and provided 10 million ringgit through a matching grant for constructing a main hall at the Gentam Campus in Kuala Pilah.

Aminuddin expressed hope that KYNS would expand cooperation with various sectors including semiconductors, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, maritime, law, and oil and gas.

This expansion aims to ensure graduates become truly industry-ready with confidence, soft skills, and practical experience rather than merely holding certificates.

In George Town, the Consumers Association of Penang welcomed the Health Minister’s statement regarding the proposed vape sales ban to safeguard younger generations.

CAP Education Officer and Anti-Smoking Activist N. V. Subbarow said the association hopes the ban will be enforced immediately rather than in stages, as vape use among students and youths has become uncontrollable.

He stated the federal government must completely ban vape sales to curb abuse among younger generations, which has essentially become an increasingly serious narcotics problem.

CAP appealed to the Health Minister not to implement the ban in stages, beginning with open systems before expanding to all vape products. – Bernama