KUSKOP agencies channel RM200,000 aid to Sabah disaster victims

PENAMPANG: Seven agencies under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives have collectively contributed approximately 200,000 ringgit in corporate social responsibility aid to flood and landslide victims across Sabah.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick confirmed that 1,907 recipients will receive this assistance in stages starting immediately.

The aid package includes food baskets, medicines, daily necessities, and disposable diapers for affected communities in Penampang, Kadamaian, and Papar districts.

Contributing agencies include TEKUN Nasional, Bank Rakyat, the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia, the National Institute of Entrepreneurship, the Malaysian Cooperative Institute, SME Bank, and Perbadanan Nasional Berhad.

TEKUN Nasional provided 50,000 ringgit to support 500 families in Penampang and Papar, along with entrepreneurs affected by the disaster.

The Cooperative Commission of Malaysia distributed 560 food baskets valued at 56,000 ringgit across Penampang and Kadamaian.

Bank Rakyat contributed 400 food baskets worth 40,000 ringgit specifically for distribution in the Penampang area.

The National Institute of Entrepreneurship allocated 10,000 ringgit in aid for 127 flood-affected families in Penampang.

The Malaysian Cooperative Institute delivered 170 food baskets valued at 17,000 ringgit to victims in both Penampang and Kadamaian.

Perbadanan Nasional Berhad provided 100 food baskets worth 10,000 ringgit to support those affected by the natural disasters. – Bernama