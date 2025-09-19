Media council slams RM100k fines on Sin Chew, Sinar as threat to press freedom

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Media Council (MMC) has expressed concern over the RM100,000 compounds issued against Sin Chew media Corporation Berhad and Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd by the Malaysian Communications Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement issued today, the council said while it acknowledged the importance of accuracy and respect for national symbols, the penalties imposed were excessive and disproportionate to the alleged offences.

“Such heavy fines risk creating a climate of fear and driving excessive self-censorship among journalists and editors.

“This, in turn, weaken the media’s core responsibility to inform the public and hold power to

Account,“ it said.

MMC stressed that enforcement under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 must be applied with balance and fairness.

“Inadvertent mistakes, though regrettable, should invite corrective measures, not punitive sanctions that threaten newsroom viability and discourage public-interest reporting, or limit the diversity of voices in our media ecosystem,” the council said.

MMC added that the matter is particularly pressing as Malaysia’s media industry is undergoing rapid technological changes with the adoption of artificial intelligence and the other digital tools.

“Excessive penalties create uncertainty and may deter newsrooms from experimenting and innovating with these technologies, to the detriment of a more dynamic and forward-looking media landscape,“ it added.

Earlier, MCMC confirmed the penalties were approved by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The regulator said Sin Chiew Media Corporation Berhad was penalised after publishing a digital newspaper illustration of the Jalur Gemilang that was inconplete.

Whereas Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd was fined over a post on its official Instagram account containing false information about the current Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, linking him to a political party leadership role.

MCMC said both investigations were carried out under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), with compounds imposed Section 243 of the same Act.

The Commission reminded that the Jalur Gemilang symbolises national sovereignty, unity and dignity, and must be displayed accurately at all times.

It added that spreading false information involving national security institutions could undermine public order and confidence in the authorities

MCMC also urged media organisations and social media users to ensure accuracy in published content, particularly when it involves official national symbols, and pledged to strengthen enforcement and digital literacy initiatives.