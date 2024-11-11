Countries that refuse to acknowledge UN resolutions should be expelled from UN - PM Anwar

CAIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed that any country that refuses to acknowledge resolutions made by the United Nations (UN) should be expelled from the world body.

Without naming any country but speaking in the context of Israel’s brutality against Palestinians in Gaza, Anwar said expulsion is the only choice for such countries.

“We are dealing with a complex situation because of the refusal of Israel to concede even on humanitarian aid to the extent that genocide (is happening) in Gaza.

“We have taken a very strong position on that, to protest strongly. In fact, I have promoted the idea, when a country refuses to acknowledge the rules, resolutions by the Security Council, United Nations, the only option is to expel them from the United Nations.

“There was a position that of course we have to consider, but I know how complex the situation is because president (El-Sisi) what you told me, the priority is, of course, ceasefire,” he said during a joint press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after the two leaders held a bilateral meeting at Al-Ittihadiya Palace here Sunday.

Anwar paid a courtesy call to El-Sisi earlier as part of his four-day official visit to Egypt that began Saturday.

He also extended the Malaysian people’s appreciation to the Egyptian President and Egyptians for their assistance in making Malaysian humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza go smoothly.