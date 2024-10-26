Couple killed, son seriously hurt in MPV-excavator collision

KUANTAN: A couple were killed while their son suffered serious injuries when the car they were in collided with an excavator near the Batu 10 Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) camp at Jalan Kuantan-Maran here today.

Kuantan District police chief ACP Wan Zahari Wan Busu said retired firefighter Mohd Fadli Mohd Abidin, 42, who was driving the Mitsubishi Xpander multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), and his wife Rohafiza Taha, 50, a teacher, were confirmed dead at the scene.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the accident occurred at about 2 am when the family of three were on their way from Gambang heading towards Kemaman.

“The MPV suddenly lost control (near the Batu 10 RMAF camp) and collided with the excavator parked on the road shoulder.

“The husband and wife died at the scene. Their son Mohd Osman Wafi Mohd Fadli, a school student, was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA),” he said in a statement, adding that the boy suffered serious injuries to his face and head and has yet to regain consciousness.

Elaborating on the traffic conditions at the time of the accident, he said it was dark as there were no streetlights and the weather conditions were good.