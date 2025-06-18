KUANTAN: A man and his wife were killed, while their three children were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Batu 8, Lepar, here last night.

Pekan police chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said the crash, which occurred at about 10 pm, involved a Proton Wira car carrying the family of five and a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry owned by Golden Green Farm.

He said initial investigations found that the crash occurred when Jamal Azizul Samat, 44, who was at the wheel of the car, which was heading towards Segamat from Kuantan, was believed to have lost control of the wheel while overtaking another vehicle before entering the opposite lane and colliding with the oncoming lorry.

“As a result of the crash, Jamal Azizul and his wife, Lizawati Abdullah, 41, died at the scene due to serious injuries. Their bodies were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA), Kuantan, for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Zaidi said the three children, aged six to 17, suffered injuries to the head, face and abdomen, and were sent to the same hospital for treatment.

“The lorry driver Logesvaran Kandan, 31, did not suffer any injuries, while his two passengers, aged 24 and 37 respectively, suffered minor injuries,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.